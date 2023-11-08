Situated on a private, wooded 4-acre lot in the heart of Milton, this English Tudor estate spans over 8,000 square feet and boasts a pool. With its timeless charm and regal elegance, this 5-bedroom home located at 14230 Phillips Circle listed at $1,895,000 feels straight out of a book.

Meticulously-Designed Professional Kitchen

The centerpiece of this home is its expansive professional kitchen, meticulously designed with a chef in mind. It features top-of-the-line appliances including a brand-new Thornhill 5-oven wood burning and electric stove, Dacor gas range, GE Monogram Double oven, and refrigerator.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a separate bakery area with two additional Jenn Air ovens, prep counters, ample storage, and laundry hook-up. Other highlights of the kitchen area include a second refrigerator, a large walk-in pantry, and a butler’s pantry leading to the stunning formal dining room. Completing the kitchen area is a sun-filled eat-in dining room, a cozy keeping room with a fireplace, and charming brick floors.

Elegant Primary Suite

Upstairs, you’ll find an elegant primary suite featuring a fireplace, dual walk-in closets, a clawfoot soaking tub, and a seamless glass shower. Additionally, there are three sizable ensuite bedrooms and an oversized office/flex space with an exterior entrance/stairway overlooking the serene wooded backyard oasis.

Sunny Outdoor Retreat

Outside, you can enjoy peaceful mornings and sunny afternoons by the pool in the privacy of your own retreat. The pool area was recently renovated in 2020 and features Old Columbia reclaimed bricks, new wood decking, a new pump, and new underground pipes and skimmers.

At-Home Media Room & Gym

The terrace level, accessible from both the interior and exterior, offers a large media room with a fireplace and a home gym. The home is equipped with all newer HVAC units and Smart Ecobee thermostats.

The rolling wooded property is newly gated and includes a babbling creek. Approximately 3 out of the 4 acres are fenced and even feature a hidden treehouse. For nature lovers, there are nearby Milton trails perfect for evening walks.

Conveniently located in the desirable Milton High School district, this home is just 8 minutes away from Milton Crabapple and a short 10-minute drive to Downtown Alpharetta and Avalon.

