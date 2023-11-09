Colonial Pipeline had a temporary bridge erected to move heavy machinery into position to construct a cofferdam needed for pipeline maintenance work. (Colonial Pipeline)

Colonial Pipeline representatives told the Sandy Springs City Council that they will start maintenance work on the company’s No. 2 pipeline that’s buried under the Chattahoochee River by the end of the month

Workers have spent the past seven months building a bridge and cofferdam – an enclosure built in the river that can be drained for maintenance work – on the Chattahoochee River between Cobb County and Sandy Springs.

Once these are completed, the maintenance work will take 30 days if the weather cooperates, according to Terry Mock, Colonial’s land management and waterway coordinator. A sleeve will be installed around the pipeline to protect it and prevent leaks.

The high-capacity pumps chosen to pump water out of the excavation area have a lower decibel level. Colonial also will put in some mitigation measures to help make sure the noise doesn’t travel off-site, he said.

“We hope to have the pipeline work completed before Christmas. And then it will take us roughly three to four months to dismantle and restore disturbed areas,” Mock said.

Firefighters from the Sandy Springs and Cobb County fire departments visited with Colonial to discuss the project and how it affects their swift water rescue operations, he said.