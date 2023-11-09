The detour around the gas line break utilizes Mount Vernon Highway, Dupree Drive and Powers Ferry Road. (Sandy Springs)

A section of Northside Drive in Sandy Springs remains closed due to a gas line break that occurred on Wednesday, requiring a detour for motorists.

Northside Drive was closed between Mount Vernon Highway and New Northside Drive, according to a Facebook post by the City of Sandy Springs.

Motorists should travel on Mount Vernon Highway, Dupree Drive, and Powers Ferry Road to detour around the incident. The detour can be seen on the map accompanying this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.