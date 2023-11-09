The 40th Annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball is set for Saturday, Dec.16, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

The evening will feature a performance by Stephanie Mills, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer is known for her performances in “The Wiz” and her hit song “Never Knew Love Like This Before.”

Established in 1983 by Billye Suber Aaron and Ambassador Andrew Young, the annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball has transformed into a premier holiday season social gathering, uniting the city’s most distinguished individuals.

Mayor Andre Dickens will host the evening, while Nicole “Nikki” Clifton, President of Social Impact at the UPS Foundation, is this year’s honorary chair.

The Official Title sponsor, UPS, is joined by sponsors Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, Nike, Google, Norfolk Southern and the Coca-Cola Company.

With a legacy spanning 78 years, UNCF has empowered over half a million students to earn college degrees. UNCF actively supports 37 private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education.

In the 2020-2021 school year, 928 awards totaling $6,732,895 were given to students in Georgia. Over the past few years, more than 800 students attending UNCF-Member Institutions were able to attend college or continue their education without the interruption of financial challenges.

For more information about the upcoming event, visit UNCF.org/AtlantaMMB.