The Torres family shows their support for Rose Lubin. (Photo: Lisa Torres)

The Dunwoody community is rallying in support of Rose Lubin, the 2021 Dunwoody High School graduate who was stabbed to death while serving with the Israeli Defense League in Jerusalem.

Sgt. Elisheva Rose Lubin, 20, the daughter of Robin and David Lubin, was killed in a knife attack near Herod’s Gate Nov. 6. After the assault, her alleged attacker, a 16-year-old Palestinian, was shot dead by border patrol officers.Another Israeli border patrol officer was wounded during the incident.

The attack came a month after Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 200 Israelis hostage.

The Dunwoody High School Wildcat football team will wear a blue rose sticker on their helmets during its first round of playoffs this weekend to honor Lubin and support her brother, who is on the team, and her sister, who is a junior cheerleader.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Lubin family,” the social media announcement said. “Wildcats forever.”

Sgt. Elisheva Rose Lubin

In addition, Jeremy Schulman is selling blue and white mailbox bows in honor of Lubin and to support the local Jewish community.

“Our Jewish community here is mighty, just like the State of Israel,” Schulman said in a social media post. Many of our friends and neighbors have asked us how to show their support but are unsure how to communicate their feelings.”

Those who wish to order a bow can email bowsforcchai@gmail.com.

The Torres family, which has attracted local and national attention for their front-yard dinosaur displays, have erected a tribute to Lubin and her family with a special inflatable in honor of Lubin’s life.

Lisa Torres said she was struggling with how to commemorate Lubin’s memory but thought that a message using the dinosaurs would be appropriate. The dinosaur is dressed in blue and an illuminated sign, “Rose,” was erected in the family’s front yard on Dunwoody Club Drive.

She said the installation was “in loving memory of Rose, our sweet and brave Dunwoody hero who traded her cape for wings. Your life will forever be a blessing and an inspiration.”

In addition, the Support Registry has several options for helping the family, including making meals, running errands and supporting them financially.