Courtesy Emory University

An Emory physician who endorsed Hamas and made antisemitic comments on social media last month has left the school’s employment.

Dr. Abeer N. AbouYabis was placed on administrative leave after she endorsed Hamas’ attack on Israel on X. Since then, the account has been deleted. Her post was discovered by StopAntisemitism on Oct. 16. The next day, AbouYabis was placed on leave from the university.

A screenshot from StopAntisemitism’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Emory’s newspaper The Emory Wheel is reporting it is unclear whether AbouYabis resigned or was fired.

“Dr. Abeer AbouYabis is no longer employed or practicing at Emory, including the Winship Cancer Institute. We are working with all affected patients to facilitate their uninterrupted access to high-quality care at Emory Healthcare,” Emory communications said in a Nov. 9 statement.

AbouYabis, a hematologist and assistant professor who came to Emory in 2018, served as co-vice chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine. Prior to joining Emory, AbouYabis was in private practice in Macon.