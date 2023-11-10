Fulton County will recount all the votes cast during the Nov. 7 election, including those for the Atlanta Board of Education contests.

The recount is expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m., accoridng to a notice posted on the Fulton County elections website.

According to a statement the Fulton Board of Elections, the recount will “confirm the accuracy of the election results” noting that this decision was consistent with reviewing races affected by by recent redistricting.

The county elections office said the recount would also provide “additional verification” of results for races headed to the Dec. 5 runoff.

Overall, there were two dozen races across the county – including those for mayor and city council in several municipalities, but also the Atlanta School Board.

The District 7 at-large seat is headed to a run-off between incumbent Tamara Jones and challenger Alfred “Shivy” Brooks, while five other seats were decided on Tuesday.