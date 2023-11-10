A rendering of the view from the eight level terrace at the Spring Quarter, where Sozou will be located.

Sozou, a Japanese restaurant from Chef Fuyuhiko Ito, is expected to open at the new Spring Quarter mixed-use development in Midtown late next year.

According to a press release, it will be the first of a series of chef-driven concepts to come to the new Midtown development from Portman Holdings.

The development is anchored by the historic H.M. Patterson Home and Gardens, and includes ground-floor retail, a 370-unit residential building called Sora, and an office tower. The development announced its first tenant, Pepper Boxing, earlier this year.

“Chef Ito has been a culinary icon in Atlanta since he opened MF Sushi Buckhead and followed soon after with the opening of Umi,” said Dotan Zuckerman, Portman’s head of retail development, in the release. “Over the last 20 years, I have had the pleasure of following his career and watching him become one of the most incredible sushi chefs in the country. We are proud to bring him back to Atlanta to open his very own flagship restaurant, and are honored he chose Portman and Spring Quarter for the debut of Sozou.”

Spring Quarter is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024, with Sozou opening in November of that year. The restaurant will be located on the bottom of the office tower, named 1020 Spring.

In addition to the main dining space, there will also be Omakase by Ito on the eighth floor of 1020 Spring.