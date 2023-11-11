An early morning shooting occurred in the parking lot of Sun Tan Shopping Center on Buford Highway just south of North Druid Hills Road. Brookhaven Police responded to the scene at 5:39 a.m.

According to Brookhaven Police Department, three victims appeared to have suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital.

“The scene is still active, and we will releasing additional details when available. The report is not available for distribution at this time,” said Lt. Jacob Kissel.