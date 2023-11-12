The second annual Spirit of DeKalb Awards Gala is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter Ravinia.

The Gala will kick-off at 6:00 p.m. with a VIP reception and silent auction. The awards show will begin at 7:00 p.m., honoring the achievements of outstanding DeKalb County residents, businesses, civic leaders, and nonprofits.

This year’s event host is radio personality, philanthropist and DeKalb business owner Ryan Cameron. The Gala will feature ten award presentations in recognition of stellar contributions in the following categories:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bill Gates Philanthropist of the Year Award

Lou Walker Community Impact Award

Arthur M. Blank Innovation Award

Public Servant of the Year Award

Young Entrepreneur Award

Business of the Year Award

Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award

Business Legacy Award

Earl A. Walker Small Businessperson of the Year Award

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to two deserving nonprofits: the Day League-DeKalb Rape Crisis Center and the Ethiopian Community Association of Atlanta. The funds will be utilized to support their organization and initiatives. To learn more about the DeKalb nonprofits, click here.

“Super District 7 is proud to support these organizations and their community efforts by providing the critical support they need to impact lives and transform our community,” said DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

DeKalb County residents, businesses, and organizations are invited to attend and can access information and purchase tickets at www.spiritofdekalbawards.com. For sponsorship opportunities or to purchase a table, email Stefani Strength at sstrength@dekalbchamber.org or call 470-355-7824.