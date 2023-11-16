Courtesy NPS

The National Park Service (NPS) will close the historic birth home of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for a two-year renovation project.

The home, located on Auburn Avenue in the Martin Luther King National Historical Park and Preservation District, will be close from Nov. 27 to November 2025, according to a press release from the NPS.

The NPS, which acquired the 1895 Queen Anne home in 2018, said the major rehabilitation will include replacement and upgrades of the home’s mechanical systems, including electrical, HVAC, and fire suppression. Other renovations will include adding a crawlspace, window and door repairs, replacement of non-historic interior wall coverings, porch repairs, exterior painting, driveway repair, drainage improvements, and more.

The museum collection normally housed in the home will be removed and stored off-site during the length of the project. While closed, interpretation and other visitor services will continue through partnerships with The King Center to include walking tours, special commemorations/events, and virtual programming.