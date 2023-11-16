Motorists will need to use this detour using Mount Vernon HIghway, Dupree Drive and Powers Ferry Road. (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs will close Northside Drive at its intersection with Old Powers Ferry Road and Riverview Road for almost a month to allow for the completion of the ongoing roundabout project.

Northside Drive will be closed from Monday, Nov. 27 to Friday, Dec. 23.

A detour will be in place from Powers Ferry Road to Dupree Drive and Mt. Vernon Highway.

City officials said construction crews hope to complete the roundabout project ahead of schedule.

As of Nov. 14, Comcast relocations were complete and AT&T relocations were underway. Pole removal coordination is ongoing. The site was being prepared for the construction of the remaining retaining walls.

A traffic study showed that the existing intersection, which was controlled by a two-way stop sign, had sight distance issues and a big problem with side street delays on Riverview Road. It performed poorly in morning and afternoon peak travel hours.

Details on the project can be found at spr.gs/riverview.