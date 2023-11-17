From left: Emory Morsberger, Jim Durrett, Natalie Tyler-Martin, Jim Shern, Michael Paris Credit: Photo courtesy of the Council for Quality Growth

The Council for Quality Growth recently honored a pair of local leaders during its 14th annual Community Improvement District (CID) Recognition Event.

The event, held at Monday Night Garage in Atlanta’s West End, brought together over 150 regional leaders and CID professionals to celebrate the achievements of Natalie Tyler-Martin and Jim Durrett over their CID careers.

Tyler-Martin, the Director of Real Estate at the Veritiv Corporation, was the recipient of the 2023 John Williams CID Leadership Award.

The honor is given to leaders that have volunteered their time to serve a CID, usually as part of its Board of Directors.

The Council for Quality Growth says that Tyler-Martin was selected for the award because of her her decade-long tenure as the Board Chair of the Airport West CID, where — under her guidance — she played an integral role in building economic value for residents and businesses surrounding the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“To witness investment that wholistically improved the community and to be part of the formation and life of the Airport West CID is one of my favorite journeys,” said Tyler-Martin during her acceptance speech.

Jim Durrett, the Executive Director of the Buckhead CID, was honored with the Council’s 2023 CID Professional Excellence Award.

The recognition is given to CID industry professionals that have dedicated their careers to serving a CID in a position of leadership.

Durrett received the award for his 14 years of service to the Buckhead CID, playing a pivotal role in spearheading several transformative projects, including a revamp of Peachtree Road that made it more pedestrian-friendly.

“Everywhere he goes, Jim makes progress,” said Emory Morsberger, President of Tucker-Summit CID, who presented Durrett with his award. “He keeps it green, honest, and ethical, and you can count on him to keep moving things forward.”

Michael Paris, the President and CEO of the Council for Quality Growth, hailed the two award recipients as exemplary CID leaders, noting the impactful qualities that they possess.

“Natalie Tyler-Martin and Jim Durrett are each great examples of vision, leadership, and dedication among our collective CID industry here in metro Atlanta,” said Paris. “It is such a privilege, every year, to bring together the leaders of our CIDs and recognize the work they do to grow and enhance our communities.”