Brothers who were found guilty in a string of violent armed robberies in Brookhaven between December 2019 and January 2020 have been sentenced to life in prison.

Edrick Agee, 35, of Forest Park, and Avonte Treon Fortson, 41, of Riverdale were convicted in October and sentenced this month. Elizabeth Edmonds, 32, who shares a child with Agee, pleaded guilty to being the getaway driver and was sentenced to eight years on probation, according to Fox5.

The outcome is the culmination of investigative efforts by the Brookhaven Police Department, aided significantly by the latest technological advancements, such as license plate readers, and a strong partnership with the local community, according to BPD.

“The dedication and determination of our investigators, coupled with the invaluable support from residents, have been instrumental in bringing these perpetrators to justice,” a press release from BPD stated.

Chief Brandon Gurley of the Brookhaven Police Department highlighted the crucial role of technology in this successful operation.

“Technology plays a vital role in solving crimes, ensuring our community’s safety. We’ll continue leveraging innovation to keep Brookhaven secure,” said Gurley. “It not only aids in the swift resolution of crimes but also plays a crucial function in ensuring the safety and security of our community. We are committed to continuing our investment in innovative solutions to keep Brookhaven safe and secure.”