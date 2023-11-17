Atlanta Police say an armed suspect in a stolen vehicle tried to elude officers in a foot chase by running into Emory University Midtown Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Police apprehended the suspect inside the hospital with one officer firing their gun, according to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson. No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing. The suspect has not yet been identified and chargers are still pending.

According to the statement from the APD spokesperson, officers responded to a call at about 12:30 p.m. of a stolen vehicle at 150 Merritts Ave. NW. A witness told police they saw the suspect fleeing from an apartment, leading officers to search the area of West Peachtree Street NW and Linden Avenue NW.

“Responding officers observed that the suspect was in possession of a firearm and attempted to flee the area on foot,” according to the APD statement.

“Officers pursued the suspect where he ran inside of Emory Hospital,” according to APD. “While inside of the hospital, officers confronted the suspect and one of the responding officers discharged his firearm.

“No one was struck by the gunfire and officers were able to place the suspect into custody without further incident,” APD said. “The investigation into this incident is active and we are working to obtain the suspect’s information and criminal charges.”

Emory Midtown Chief Operating Officer Dr. Adam Webb said in an online letter titled “Incident at EMUH this afternoon” that the suspect did not enter the hospital but actually entered the courtyard outside of Savory Fare Cafe. The cafe is located on the lobby level of the Medical Office Tower.

“There were no injuries, and the individual did not enter the hospital at any point,” Webb said. “In fact, access from the courtyard is secure. After a brief pursuit, he was apprehended by the police.”

Webb said there is no active threat at Emory Midtown and the hospital was operating as usual.

“We are committed to providing a safe environment for our staff, physicians, patients and visitors, which is why we have weapons detectors, a well-trained security team and other measures in place,” Webb said. “Our sincerest thanks to the APD and the Emory Police Department for their quick response.”