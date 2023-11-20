Thousand turned out for Dunwoody’s annual kickoff to the Christmas and Hanukkah season.(Photo by Cathy Cobbs)

A beloved community tradition, Light Up Dunwoody, went off without a hitch Nov.19 as thousands turned out to enjoy music, dancing, and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and menorah.

Dunwoody Homeowners Association President Bob Fiscella said the turnout “blew me away.”

It was a sharp contrast to last year’s event, which featured blustery winds and temperatures in the 30s by the time it ended.

“It’s our little slice of Americana, and I’m very happy that people continue to celebrate this tradition,” Fiscella said.

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said she is “incredibly grateful” to the DHA for continuing to support the annual event.

“There was plenty to eat and plenty to do,” she said. “And Dunwoody’s children couldn’t have been any cuter.”

The event began at 2 p.m. and concluded shortly before 6 p.m. at the Shops of Dunwoody with the lighting of the tree by Santa Claus and the menorah by Rough Draft Publisher Keith Pepper.

Rough Draft Publisher Keith Pepper lit the menorah. (Photo by Cathy Cobbs)

“It was a perfect event for us to sponsor, and I was honored to be asked to light the menorah, especially during these incredibly difficult times,” Pepper said.

The day included performances by the North Georgia School of Ballet, Expressions in Motion Dance, dancers from Dan & Company, and the Dunwoody High School Band.

Santa and his reindeer were on hand for photo opportunities throughout the afternoon.

Santa and his reindeer were on hand for the afternoon celebration, (Photo by Cathy Cobbs)

Gold sponsors include EEP Events, Lisa Torres, and Rough Draft Atlanta. Silver sponsors include Discover Dunwoody, Dunwoody Animal Medical Center, Dunwoody Christian School, First Baptist Atlanta, Jim Ellis Buick GMC, Kaplan Orthodontics, Piedmont Bank, and Xfinity.