WABE will premiere a special performance by the renowned Spelman Glee Club on Thanksgiving Day.

The 90-minute SOUNDS LIKE ATL, produced by WABE Studios, will air Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. with an encore at 9:30 p.m., on WABE TV (PBS/Ch. 30) and streaming on wabe.org. Watch the trailer below.

For the special, the Spelman Glee Club performed a collection of songs in a wildflower meadow at the Art Farm at Serenbe for its final performance of the 2022/23 tour.

The film also includes interviews with the Glee Club’s long-time director, Dr. Kevin Johnson, as well as several student performers, exploring the meaning behind the music, the importance of the Negro Spiritual tradition, and the deep connections of the Spelman College community.