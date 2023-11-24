BeltLine MarketPlace and Indie Market Experience on the Eastside Trail. Photo by Matt Miller.

After shopping til you drop on Black Friday, don’t forget to support local shops on Small Business Saturday.

The six local businesses participating in Atlanta BeltLine’s BeltLine MarketPlace, a business incubator program on the Eastside and Westside Trails, will be open on Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Westside (near 1089 Allene Ave.)

Grady Baby Company & Apparel

Cococakes by Coco

Life Bistro

Eastside (Freedom Parkway Bridge)

PinkPothos

Good As Burgers

Urban Grind

This national shopping day, which encourages supporting small business owners and “shopping local,” is scheduled for Saturday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.

Small Business Saturday marks the final major shopping event for the MarketPlace businesses before they graduate from the program in December.

The businesses were part of the Atlanta BeltLine’s inaugural pilot program utilizing custom built shipping containers on the corridor that were build out for the tenants.

This event also will mark the last BeltLine Indie Market of the fall season. The Atlanta BeltLine Indie Market Experience is a family-friendly, monthly artist market that showcases an array of creative, handmade crafts, and one-of-a-kind art and features live music.