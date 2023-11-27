Nonprofits in the metro Atlanta region such as the United Way depend on donations made through the Giving Tuesday campaign. (United Way)

Giving Tuesday is the culmination of a month-long effort by nonprofit organizations around Georgia and the United States to raise funds in support of their causes.

While donations are accepted by most organizations any time, Giving Tuesday has become an important as large amounts of revenue comes through this one special day.

Community members can use the list that follows to find some of the many charitable causes asking for Giving Tuesday donations, and be sure to visit Georgia Gives website for many more.

Not all nonprofits are registered with the Georgia Gives website, so a search of a favorite organization will get information on how to donate to them.

What follows is a partial list of nonprofit organizations that seek donations this Giving Tuesday on Nov 28. The name of the nonprofit includes a link to its donation site.

#GAGives

Solidarity Sandy Springs – The nonprofit has a matching grant of up to $27,000. It relies on community support to feed 750-800 families a week with fresh produce, meat and staples. Solidarity, Sandy Springs began as an emergency food pantry at the beginning of the pandemic and grew into a community-supported initiative.

Los Niños Primero – This nonprofit’s mission is to empower Latino students and their families from early childhood to college through holistic academic, leadership, and community programs. Learn more about its programs and donate by clicking on the link above.

Jewish Family & Career Services of Atlanta — JF&CS builds on its 125+ year history to help individuals and families of all faiths and backgrounds with experienced professionals who bring integrity and compassion to their work in the fields of aging and older adults, career counseling, dentistry, mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and need-based support services.

Stage Door Theatre – The Dunwoody-based theater company launches its $50 for Fifty campaign to celebrate its 50-year journey of bringing art, culture, and community to life through its productions and programs.

Out of Hand Theater – The Atlanta nonprofit in 2024 will present its Shows in Homes play around Georgia’s divisive concepts law, bringing it to living rooms throughout Metro Atlanta in collaboration with the ACLU of Georgia. Creative Kids will serve five severely under-resourced Metro Atlanta schools, and a redesigned trafficking prevention program, PACE, will roll out to all Clarke County middle schools. The nonprofit partners with the Mayor’s Office, the CDC, and the National Black Arts Festival on our Bloomberg Arts Challenge project, providing a year of Equitable Dinners addressing health inequities.

TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation – This community-based rehabilitation clinic focuses on helping patients manage the side effects of breast cancer and its treatment. The 501(c)3 organization’s mission is to improve the quality of life for breast cancer patients by providing, promoting and advocating specialized and evidence-based rehabilitation.

City Springs Theatre Company – CSTC was formed in 2017 by Sandy Springs residents in response to the desire for high-quality musical theatre produced locally and highlighting regional talent. The CST Conservatory arts education training program focuses on the next generation of artists from PreK all the way through college.

Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation — The fundraising arm of the Fulton County Library System supports programs, facilities, and services at Fulton County Library System branches.

Sandy Springs Education Force – SSEF has a generous angel donor who will match 2-to-1 all donations of $50 or more made by Dec. 1. SSEF designs and implements free supplemental programs to engage, support and encourage our economically disadvantaged public school students to excel academically, finish high school and then continue to a vocation or to college.

Food Well Alliance – This collaborative network of local leaders works together to build thriving community gardens and urban farms across metro Atlanta. This year, every dollar donated is doubled thanks to matching gifts by the Food Well Alliance Board and Tito’s, up to $15,000. A donation of $25 delivers 40 fruit saplings to new orchards and $50 purchases 120 vegetable plants for a farm or garden.

Art Papers – The nonprofit publishes and presents diverse voices and critical perspectives on the cultural moments and urgent conversations happening in, and beyond, the art world. Donations support artists, writers and editors who publish editorial and artistic content to artpapers.org and who participate in the Contributor Conversations series on Instagram, Art Papers Live lectures, performances and symposia, and the development of new programs.

Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation – Tax deductible donations help to save Georgia’s historic places. Receive the following gifts with a donation. $150 – new notecards featuring photos from the Trust’s new book, “Architecture of the Last Colony”; $300 – new 50th-anniversary custom-made prints featuring Rhodes Hall and Hay House; $500 – Set of notecards and 50th-anniversary prints of Rhodes Hall and Hay House; $1,000 – Gifts above plus Rhodes Hall ornament and lunch with new Georgia Trust President and CEO W. Wright Mitchell.

Georgia Public Broadcasting – Donations power GPB on the air, online and in the community. They support programming like “All Things Considered” to “Masterpiece”, “Fresh Air”, “Morning Edition”, “Finding Your Roots” and “PBS NewsHour.”

Horizon Theatre – The nonprofit theater company in Little Five Points looks for donations to support its theater productions. With the arts severely underfunded and facing further cuts, every organization is still struggling to catch up from the devastation of the pandemic years later.

I Love the Beltline –Tax-deductible donations enable the construction of more parks and trails, engage the public through programming, events, and activities, and empower BeltLine residents through partnerships that bring about positive outcomes in health, housing, and economic opportunity. Receive a special edition BeltLine T-shirt or tote with a donation of $125 or more.

Compassionate Atlanta – This a grassroots community-building non-profit seeks to raise awareness about the benefits of compassionate action throughout Georgia. The nonprofit does this by teaching and encouraging people of every persuasion and walk of life to channel their concern for the well-being of others into tangible action. The goal is to build healthier, more connected, abundant, and thriving communities.

PAWS Atlanta – This no-kill shelter provides love, care and basic training to enrich the lives of orphaned dogs and cats until permanent, safe homes can be found. It currently has 37 dogs and four cats that have been in care for more than a year. A $70,000 fundraising goal was set for the end of the year.

United Way of Greater Atlanta – This nonprofit has been serving the community for almost 120 years. It works so that children in poor households have the chance to realize their potential and build lives that sustain them, their families, and their communities.

Georgia Budget and Policy Institute – The GBPI strives to be an anti-racist research and advocacy organization. Its mission is to advance lasting solutions to expand economic opportunity and well-being for all Georgians. Contributions directly support initiatives that advocate for policies promoting fairness, economic growth, and social justice. Every dollar contributed will be matched, up to $5,000.

Legal Aid Atlanta – Since 1924, the Atlanta Legal Aid Society has offered free civil legal aid for low-income people across metro Atlanta. With five neighborhood offices, three offices in Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospitals, three county courthouse projects, a variety of self-help clinics, and countless community education programs, Legal Aid lawyers and volunteers reach tens of thousands of people annually.

The Bakery Atlanta – The collective of artists, curators, and administrators is dedicated to offering alternative models to local creatives and the general public. It hosts and produces experiences that connect and inspire people through collaboration, experimentation and play.

Atlanta Pride – Georgia’s oldest non-profit agency serving the LGBTQ community, it hosts the largest Pride celebration in the South—and the largest free Pride in the entire country. Contribute to the Keep Pride Free campaign.

CHRIS 180 – The nonprofit’s mission is to heal children, strengthen families and build community, and its vision is to improve the community by providing children, adults, and families with high-quality, trauma-informed behavioral health services and support systems. A generous donor will match every gift dollar for dollar up to $15,000 made to the campaign before midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Propel ATL – Formerly known as the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition (ABC) and Pedestrians Educating Drivers on Safety (PEDS) – the nonprofit envisions an Atlanta where everyone can move safely, easily, and sustainably throughout the city.

Atlanta History Center – Help close the gap between those who can afford extracurricular programs and those who cannot by raising funds to ensure a welcoming environment to students in the “Operation Send Students to Summer Camp” program.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta – The organization is the first nonprofit legal advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) and Arab, Middle Eastern, Muslim, and South Asian (AMEMSA) communities in Georgia and the Southeast.