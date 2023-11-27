The Atlanta restaurant Gunshow is gearing up for the return of its Hired Guns dinner series in 2024.

The Atlanta restaurant Gunshow is gearing up for the return of its Hired Guns dinner series in 2024.

The Hired Guns series has been around since 2014, inviting chefs from across the country to showcase their work at Gunshow. According to a press release, on select Sunday evenings throughout 2024, different chefs will work alongside Gunshow’s team to serve Atlanta diners.

“It is always such an incredible feeling to welcome innovative and ground-breaking chefs into Gunshow and work alongside them even if just for one evening,” said chef and owner Kevin Gillespie in the release. “After taking a hiatus during the pandemic, we are excited to be back with a stellar lineup, and I know our guests are looking forward to experiencing some of the country’s most exceptional chefs, who each bring their unique styles and cuisines to our kitchen.”

During each dinner, guests will try 10 different dishes. Season tickets for the series can be purchased online starting Nov. 27. Single tickets go on sale one month prior to each dinner.

The schedule for Hired Guns can be found below.

Jan. 21: Mason Hereford of Turkey and The Wolf (New Orleans)

Feb. 25: Andy Doubrava and Tiffani Ortiz of Slow Burn

May 19: Karen Akunowicz of Fox & the Knife and Bar Volpe (Boston)

June 23: Jenner Tomaska of Esmé (Chicago)

Sept. 8: Matt Wallace of Blacksheep (Beaufort, SC)

Oct. 20: Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss of Lutèce (Washington, DC)