Parkside on Dresden is scheduled to open in fall 2024.

A $70 million mixed-use development in the heart of Brookhaven is one year from completion.

Located at 1350 Dresden Drive, Parkside on Dresden broke ground in 2022 and is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

Parkside on Dresden has confirmed seven future tenants who plan to bring dining and fitness to the popular corridor: Confab Kitchen and Bar, Honeysuckle Gelato, Cafe Vendome, Clean Juice Brookhaven, El Valle, MIRAE and F45 Training Brookhaven.

The four-acre site includes Solis Dresden Village, a residential community of 176 luxury apartments and seven townhomes by Terwilliger Pappas, retail and restaurant space, and public plaza. A six-level parking deck is also in the plan, although the development is two blocks from MARTA.

“Our vision for Parkside on Dresden has always been to build upon the existing energy along Brookhaven’s Dresden Drive with a vibrant, diverse collection of culinary options, wellness services and independent boutiques,” said Meghan Schmidt, CONNOLLY director of development.

A rendering of Parkside at Dresden.

Confab Kitchen and Bar is a new European concept in Atlanta by local restaurant operator Doug Gross.

Brookhaven will be Honeysuckle Gelato’s fourth location in metro Atlanta for serving up frozen treats inspired by flavors and desserts of the South.

Café Vendôme is an artisanal French pastry bakery café that offers sandwiches, salads, quiches, pastries, baguettes and croissants.

Popular franchise Clean Juice Brookhaven is the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar that serves all-organic, hand-made smoothies, wraps, salads and more.

El Valle, a Mexican restaurant, is going in at the corner of Dresden Drive and the City Park. Named the “Best Mexican Restaurant” by Atlanta Magazine, this is the second metro Atlanta location.

A growing fitness community in metro Atlanta, F45 Training Brookhaven offers high-intensity functional group workouts.

MIRAE, which means “future” in Korean, is a new Asian concept that fuses Korean, Japanese and other Asian flavors alongside an extensive craft bar.

For more details, visit parksideondresden.com.