Gov. Brian Kemp’s chief of staff is headed to an executive position with Georgia Power.

The Atlanta-based utility Tuesday named Trey Kilpatrick senior vice president of external affairs effective Jan. 15.

Kilpatrick became Kemp’s chief of staff in 2020 after serving the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., in various roles, including deputy chief of staff. Before that, he was vice president for an Atlanta-based investment firm.

“Trey has an obvious passion for helping Georgia grow and thrive, serving all of its citizens and making our communities better,” said Kim Greene, Georgia Power’s president, chairman and CEO. “That’s a passion he and all of us at Georgia Power share.”

Kemp wished Kilpatrick well in his new role.

“Over the last three years, Trey’s dedicated leadership as chief of staff has enabled our administration to deliver on the promises I made to the people of our state and keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” the governor said.

Kemp announced that Lauren Curry, his deputy chief of staff, will take over as chief of staff effective Jan. 15, becoming the first female to step into that role on a permanent basis in Georgia’s history. Brad Bohannon, currently the Kemp administration’s director of government affairs and policy, will become deputy chief of staff.

