Two Bridges Park, located in Perimeter Center, opened in May. (Photo: The city of Dunwoody)

As the city celebrates its 15th anniversary, Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton reflected in his monthly report on its accomplishments, including the establishment of its police department, the purchase of land for parks, and the infrastructure improvements to its streets.

“Public safety was one of the driving forces behind cityhood. Today, the Dunwoody Police Department is embraced by our community and recognized nationwide,” Linton said. “Consultants conducting an independent assessment of the department recently described Dunwoody Police as one of the most well-run organizations they’ve studied and gave credit to Chief Billy Grogan as the “primary architect.”

He also listed as highlights of the police department the establishment of a co-responder program for mental health-related 911 calls, the practice of equipping each patrol officer with Narcan, a prescription medicine that used to reverse an opioid addiction, and several community outreach programs, including the Citizens’ Police Academy, Teen Police Academy, Christmas for Kids, Public Safety Cadets, Med-Return, and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training.

The city’s parks department has also made great strides since it took over in 2011 with the purchase of several pieces of land for future parks and the buildout of Brook Run Park, as well as the construction of a park in the Perimeter Center area.

Two Bridges Park opened in May with the city’s first splash pad,” he said. “A new Vietnam War Memorial is scheduled to open next year at Brook Run Park. Plus, the DeKalb Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park is scheduled to undergo renovations.”

Finally, Linton said one of the priorities of city founders, street improvements, is on schedule to accomplish the goals laid out by the 20-year paving plan.

“Since 2010, we’ve repaved 245 lane miles, which equals 81 percent of total lane miles,” Linton said. “A new pavement assessment report conducted this year will provide guidance for the paving plan for the next five years, putting those roads with the greatest needs at the top of the list.”

City officials will acknowledge and celebrate Dunwoody’s 15-year anniversary on Dec. 1 at the annual Holiday Lights celebration at Brook Run Park on North Peachtree Road.