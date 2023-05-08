Images from the opening of the City of Dunwoody’s Two Bridges Park on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Photo/Julian Alexander)

Dunwoody officials welcomed the public May 6 to the grand opening of its latest park, a five-acre facility featuring walking trails, pavilions, an ADA-accessible 8,000-square- foot playground, and the city’s first splash pad.

“We are so excited to be here to open our newest park, Two Bridges Park, which is going to serve all these children and all the children of our community,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said during the event. “We couldn’t be more pleased to celebrate this park that was delayed by Covid.”

The five-acre park at 50 Perimeter Center East was supposed to be built in 2020 with hotel/motel taxes, but that funding dried up during the pandemic and construction was put on hold.

Last March, the Dunwoody City Council designated American Rescue Plan funding to get the $3 million project back on track. The city broke ground on Two Bridges Park in Perimeter Center in summer 2022.

Images from the opening of the City of Dunwoody’s Two Bridges Park on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Photo/Julian Alexander)

The park ties into the Dunwoody Trailway and the Georgetown area via a pedestrian bridge over the north fork of Nancy Creek.

Public input was sought for suggestions for naming the park. The name “Two Bridges Park” was approved by the council last fall.