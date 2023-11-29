Chicken Tikka at Sankranti Indian Kitchen

Sankranti Indian Kitchen plans to open its third metro area location on Dec. 1.

Sankranti’s newest fast-casual restaurant will be located in Georgia Tech’s Technology Research Building, according to a press release. The Tech location joins the eatery’s original Dunwoody spot and a restaurant in Emory Village.

“We’re delighted to share our flavorful, healthy fare with guests in this vibrant West Midtown neighborhood and serve Georgia Tech faculty and students,” said owner Srinivasa Nimmagadda “Nimms” in the release. “Fast can be delicious and full of creativity so there’s no need to settle.”

Nimmagadda also owns a Johns Creek fine dining Indian restaurant, also called Sankranti. He plans to expand his fast-casual franchise with more locations throughout the metro area.

The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner, and will also be included in Georgia Tech’s Buzzcard program.