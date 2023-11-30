If you’re gearing up for the SEC Championship this weekend, this wing recipe from Chef Kevin Gillespie is perfect for your tailgate party.

Gillespie, who owns the Atlanta restaurant Gunshow, was commissioned in 2013 to serve a dish at the Georgia Dome during an Atlanta Falcons game. He decided to introduce this clever twist on the chicken wing – just make it with pork.

Whether you’re cheering for UGA or Alabama, this is one dish everyone can agree on. Keep scrolling for the full recipe.

Chef Kevin Gillespie’s Buffalo Pork Wings

Chef Kevin Gillespie’s Buffalo Pork Wings Recipe (feeds 10-12):

Ingredients:

1 (2-pound) center-cut slab raw pork belly

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 cup apple cider vinegar

Canola oil

5 ounces Frank’s RedHot sauce

2 tablespoons butter, cubed

Blue cheese or Ranch dressing for serving

Directions:

Pork Belly:

Heat the oven to 300°F. Rub both sides of the pork belly with the salt and lay flat, flat side up, in a baking dish that is just a little larger than the slab. Add the vinegar; it should come about halfway up the side of the meat. Wrap tightly with aluminum foil and braise in the oven for three hours. Remove from the oven and let rest, wrapped in the foil, until the pork cools to room temperature. Remove from the pan, wrap in parchment and then foil, and refrigerate or freeze until ready to use (braised pork belly can be frozen for up to two weeks. Thaw completely before using).

Wings: