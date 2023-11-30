MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood speaks at the groundbreaking of the Kensington Station TOD. (Courtesy MARTA)

MARTA and the Housing Authority of DeKalb County (HADC) celebrated the groundbreaking of the Kensington Station transit-oriented development (TOD) on Wednesday.

The 4.3-acre site south of the rail station will feature 259 units of affordable senior and workforce family housing, HADC’s new headquarters, community space and amenities, and convenient access to MARTA bus and rail service.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on enhancing the lives of residents through affordable, sustainable development, with transit accessibility at its core. We are grateful to DeKalb County and the Housing Authority of DeKalb County for their pivotal roles in this development and extend our appreciation to all stakeholders who share our vision for a more accessible and equitable region,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a media statement.

“DeKalb County, like much of the metro Atlanta region, is facing an affordability crisis as the costs of housing and transportation have risen sharply in recent years,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “This successful partnership between DeKalb and MARTA continues to chip away at this issue by providing deeply affordable housing to senior and working families and giving them convenient access to employment opportunities in DeKalb and surrounding communities.”

The development includes the following affordable housing components:

Kensington Pointe- Senior Living Apartments: A 74-unit senior living community which will be 100 percent affordable, reserved for residents 55 and older with incomes between 30 percent and 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Kensington Place- Workforce Housing: 185-unit family community. This workforce housing will be reserved for families with an average AMI at 100 percent.

“The lack of affordable housing is something that cannot be overstated. At its core, Kensington represents a commitment to the communities we serve (and our mission) to create safe, high-quality, sustainable housing for those who need it. Housing Authorities and affordable housing developers are only part of the solution to the housing crisis in our communities and abroad,” said Housing Authority of DeKalb County’s President and CEO Peter Walker. “However, it is because of partnerships like what we have with MARTA that allow us the opportunity to build Transit-Oriented Developments such as this one that will support low-income seniors and workforce families alike. These types of developments are extremely important to help in bridging the gap between housing, transportation, and the ability to make a living. We continue to make strides in helping bring up the communities we serve with the housing that meets their needs.”

The TOD will also include 15,000 square feet of newly constructed office space located at the intersection of Kensington Drive and Memorial Drive. The offices will be occupied by the companies of the Affiliated Resources Group, which includes the Housing Authority of DeKalb County, Resident Services Corporation, and PTS Consulting Group.

MARTA’s TOD Program aims to create density around bus and rail services, increase revenue and ridership, and develop affordable, sustainable housing.

Kensington Station has undergone recent enhancements including the opening of two StationSoccer pitches last summer, a MARTA Market that offers fresh produce for sale every Thursday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., and a community garden. MARTA and DeKalb County also recently completed the Kensington Station Master Plan for TOD for the 35 acres surrounding the station.