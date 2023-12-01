Ashford Park Community Building

As metro Atlanta flirts with winter temperatures, the Brookhaven Police Department has established the need for its first warming center to be located at the Ashford Park Community Building.

The Ashford Park facility has been reviewed by the police department, city facilities department, DeKalb County Fire Marshal, and homeless advocacy groups. Brookhaven is looking to help women vulnerable to winter weather or displaced by an emergency.

The warming center, proposed to be open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., would be secured by a police officer and overnight staff members. A total of 12 women would be accepted. Men and women with children would be transported to other nearby facilities.

DeKalb County offers warming centers at Fire Station 3 in Avondale Estates, Fire Station 4 in Ellenwood, Fire Station 6 on Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta, North DeKalb Senior Center in Chamblee, and Frontline Response International on Gresham Road in Atlanta. Services had been offered by Salvation Army on North Druid Hills in prior years, City Manager Christian Sigman said.

“The [Brookhaven] police department has done a very good job of working with the homeless population, trying to steer them towards services, especially during winter months,” Sigman said.

The effort was initially targeted for Briarwood Park, but it is unavailable due to a major project.

The city did not take a vote. Sigman said the agenda item was for discussion only.

“This is something that I’ve been asked about by constituents throughout the years – whether or not Brookhaven would ever be able to accommodate [a warming center]. So I’m really thrilled to see it moving in that direction,” Councilmember Madeleine Simmons said.