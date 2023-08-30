Blackburn Park Touch a Truck event in 2019.

Brookhaven’s $40.2 million parks bond funds are nearly spent, the Parks and Recreation department reported at an Aug. 22 city council meeting.

Residents voted to support the parks bond referendum in 2018, which dedicated spending to improve projects identified in the 2016 Parks Master Plan. In six parks, projects ranged from splash pads to walking trails.

Eight projects at Murphey Candler Park have been completed, most under budget, but the lake house plans are being revised due to a lack of bids.

Murphey Candler lake house is designed to be a rentable, 4,000-square-foot community facility with panoramic views of the lake. It will feature multi-purpose rooms facing the water will retractable glass walls so rooms can open to the large, cantilevered deck around the building.

Parks Bond Capital Improvement Program estimates, city of Brookhaven.

The parks bond projects will conclude with the lake house. The project received no bids from contractors in June because the geothermal system has been a hindrance for contractors, Parks Bond Program Manager Lee Croy said.

Staff recommended removing the geothermal system from the plan.

Councilmember Linley Jones said, “It’s important that we go ahead and get started on this amenity for the community.”

“We will rebid [the lake house] within the next few weeks with the recommendation that the geothermal system be taken out of the plans,” Croy said.

Other projects under the parks bond:

Reconstruction of Horseshoe Road, dredging Murphey Candler Lake to remove invasive plants, construction of a multi-use trail;

Construction of the Lynwood Park splash pad, pool, pool house and ball field;

Briarwood Park renovation of the pool along with trails, lighting and a community garden;

Parking improvements and landscaping at Blackburn Park.

The city plans to revise the Parks Master Plan in the next two years, which will likely prompt another bond referendum.