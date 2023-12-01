GDOT contractors need lane closures to install concrete beams to support the bridge deck of the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge currently under construction. (GDOT/Aerial Innovations Southeast)

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will postpone tonight’s (Dec. 1) work on the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge due to inclement weather.

The I-285 eastbound beam setting will be postponed, according to a GDOT news release. The beam setting on the westbound side of the interstate has been completed. Work remains that will affect eastbound travel.

If weather permits, crews will use nightly interstate traffic pacing and eastbound closures on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, between Riverside Drive and Roswell Road. Weather delays may move the construction activities to Monday, Dec. 4.

Drivers should expect a triple I-285 eastbound lane closure around the Mt. Vernon Highway overpass starting at 10 p.m. on Dec. 2 and ending at 7 a.m. on Dec. 3. The overnight closures on Sunday will start at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. on Monday. But a single inside lane may be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. overnight Saturday, and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night.

Motorists on I-285 should expect more overnight lane closures between Riverside Drive and Roswell Road in both directions starting Tuesday, Nov. 28, as contractors set beams for the new Mt. Vernon Highway bridge.

Weather permitting, closing lanes on these schedules enables crews to set up construction equipment and safely install 16 concrete beams. The beams are horizontal pieces that support the bridge deck.

The Mt. Vernon Highway bridge over I-285 work was planned as part of the I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project that extends the auxiliary lane between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive.

As in any road project, times may change due to weather conditions. The closures may be accompanied by intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures within the work zone in addition to this notice, according to the release. Motorists should expect delays, exercise caution, reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers.

Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions can be obtained before traveling by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.