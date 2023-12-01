Welcome to this extraordinary newly constructed modern luxury residence situated at 2374 Logan Circle NE in Brookhaven. Offered at a price of $1,850,000, this remarkable property showcases a wide array of exquisite features and upscale finishes crafted to deliver the utmost in comfort, style, and convenience.

With its abundant natural light, open-concept floor plan, and exceptional gourmet kitchen, this home is an ideal setting for both entertainment and relaxation.

The Open-Concept Layout and Exceptional Gourmet Kitchen

The heart of this home lies within its exceptional gourmet kitchen. Showcasing top-of-the-line Viking appliances and sleek quartz waterfall countertops, this culinary haven is a dream come true for any cooking enthusiast. The high-end finishes and spacious layout make it a delight to both prepare meals and entertain in style. From the moment you set foot in this kitchen, you will be impressed by the meticulous attention to detail and impeccable design.

Upon entering this modern luxury abode, you will immediately be captivated by the flood of natural light streaming through the expansive windows. The open-concept design and staircase seamlessly connect the primary living areas, creating an inviting space for gatherings and socializing. Whether you are hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet evening with your loved ones, this residence provides the perfect ambiance.

Expansive Primary Suite and City Views from the Rooftop

This four-story residence boasts an expansive primary suite that encompasses the entire second floor. Complete with a private terrace, this suite offers a true retreat and a secluded oasis for relaxation. The luxurious en-suite bathroom, ample custom closets, and two outdoor terraces further enhance the allure of this exceptional space. After a long day, you can unwind in this sanctuary and savor the tranquility it affords.

Another notable feature of this exceptional home is the rooftop on the fourth floor, which provides captivating views of the city. Perfect for hosting gatherings and entertaining, this rooftop offers a breathtaking backdrop for memorable moments with friends and family. Imagine hosting a summer barbecue or simply enjoying a peaceful evening under the stars while taking in the panoramic city views. This rooftop is truly a special addition to an already remarkable residence.

LISTED BY

Gisella Wenson

VIRTUAL PROPERTIES REALTY BIZ

770-495-5050