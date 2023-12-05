Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman announced at the Dec. 4 meeting his committee appointments for 2024, which includes a new slate of chairpersons.
Shipman said at the meeting he received input on committee assignment after discussions with each council member. He said he appreciated their willingness for “flexibility” to allow for “different kinds of appointments.”
“As the City of Atlanta prepares to face some difficult decisions over the next year, these dedicated council members are well equipped and prepared to effectively lead these respective committees at this crucial time,” Shipman added in a news release.
Last year, Shipman came under fire for his committee appointments for initially not naming a Black woman to chair any of the seven committees.
City Utilities Committee
Antonio Lewis — chair
Byron Amos
Michael Julian Bond
Andrea L. Boone
Howard Shook
Alex Wan
Matt Westmoreland
Community Development/Human Services
Jason Winston — chair
Liliana Bakhtiari
Michael Julian Bond
Andrea L. Boone
Jason Dozier
Mary Norwood
Matt Westmoreland
Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee
Andrea L. Boone – chair
Michael Julian Bond
Amir Farokhi
Dustin Hillis
Antonio Lewis
Mary Norwood
Matt Westmoreland
Transportation Committee
Byron Amos – chair
Amir Farokhi
Dustin Hillis
Antonio Lewis
Marci Collier Overstreet
Keisha Sean Waites
Alex Wan
Zoning Committee
Matt Westmoreland – chair
Liliana Bakhtiari
Jason Dozier
Amir Farokhi
Mary Norwood
Marci Collier Overstreet
Keisha Sean Waites
Finance/Executive Committee
Howard Shook – chair
Liliana Bakhtiari
Dustin Hillis
Marci Collier Overstreet
Alex Wan
Keisha Sean Waites
Jason Winston
Committee on Council
Liliana Bakhtiari – chair
Byron Amos
Andrea L. Boone
Jason Dozier
Amir Farokhi
Howard Shook
Jason Winston