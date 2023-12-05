Doug Shipman

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman announced at the Dec. 4 meeting his committee appointments for 2024, which includes a new slate of chairpersons.

Shipman said at the meeting he received input on committee assignment after discussions with each council member. He said he appreciated their willingness for “flexibility” to allow for “different kinds of appointments.”

“As the City of Atlanta prepares to face some difficult decisions over the next year, these dedicated council members are well equipped and prepared to effectively lead these respective committees at this crucial time,” Shipman added in a news release.

Last year, Shipman came under fire for his committee appointments for initially not naming a Black woman to chair any of the seven committees.

City Utilities Committee

Antonio Lewis — chair

Byron Amos

Michael Julian Bond

Andrea L. Boone

Howard Shook

Alex Wan

Matt Westmoreland

Community Development/Human Services

Jason Winston — chair

Liliana Bakhtiari

Michael Julian Bond

Andrea L. Boone

Jason Dozier

Mary Norwood

Matt Westmoreland

Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee

Andrea L. Boone – chair

Michael Julian Bond

Amir Farokhi

Dustin Hillis

Antonio Lewis

Mary Norwood

Matt Westmoreland

Transportation Committee

Byron Amos – chair

Amir Farokhi

Dustin Hillis

Antonio Lewis

Marci Collier Overstreet

Keisha Sean Waites

Alex Wan

Zoning Committee

Matt Westmoreland – chair

Liliana Bakhtiari

Jason Dozier

Amir Farokhi

Mary Norwood

Marci Collier Overstreet

Keisha Sean Waites

Finance/Executive Committee

Howard Shook – chair

Liliana Bakhtiari

Dustin Hillis

Marci Collier Overstreet

Alex Wan

Keisha Sean Waites

Jason Winston

Committee on Council

Liliana Bakhtiari – chair

Byron Amos

Andrea L. Boone

Jason Dozier

Amir Farokhi

Howard Shook

Jason Winston