A new multi-use path will stretch from Logan Circle to Pine Cone Lane on Briarwood Road.

Brookhaven City Council approved spending $1.4 million on properties to complete nearly one mile of the Briarwood Road multi-use path project and begin the renovation of the I-85 and North Druid Hills Road interchange.

The path is a part of Brookhaven’s bicycle, pedestrian, and trail plan adopted in 2016. By accumulating te parcels, the city will be able to add .7 miles of 10-foot-wide paths with ADA ramps and crosswalk markings on the southwest side of Briarwood Road from Pine Cone Lane to Logan Circle.

The Brookhaven Public Works staff and city attorneys are working to acquire parcels at 1401 and 1539 Briarwood Road by eminent domain.

“Every measure has been taken to coordinate the purchase, which just hasn’t been possible either through inability to reach the homeowner or other problems with the property. This is a resolution to move forward with the condemnation of those two lots,” said attorney Joseph Siegelman on behalf of the city of Brookhaven.

The city has acquired additional right of way, permanent and temporary easements on four parcels at 1439, 1445, 1451 and 1469 Briarwood Road. Brookhaven paid $433,030 to the property owner Twin Keys.

In preparation for the upcoming I-85 construction and redevelopment project, Brookhaven is purchasing land on North Druid Hills Road that was condemned by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

A map of how traffic will be redirected during the North Druid Hills interchange project.

Based on fair market value, Brookhaven paid $649,340 for 2068 North Druid Hills Road, and $342,500 for 2036 North Druid Hills Road.

A massive construction project will begin in 2024, closing the bridge over Nancy Creek and redirecting North Druid Hills Road traffic for months.