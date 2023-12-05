The Atlanta City Council voted Dec. 4 to deny a rezoning application for 71 Sheridan Drive in Buckhead’s Garden Hills. Developer Hedgewood Homes wanted to raze the six-unit apartment building so it could build three high-end townhomes. (Dyana Bagby) Credit: Dyana Bagby

The Atlanta City Council denied a homebuilder’s plan to tear down a six-unit apartment building and replace it with upscale townhomes in Buckhead’s Garden Hills neighborhood.

The council voted 12-0 at its Dec. 4 meeting to deny Atlanta-based Hedgewood Homes’ rezoning request for 71 Sheridan Drive NE. The developer was seeking to rezone the property, owned by its partner Silver Creek Redevelopment, so it could raze the apartment building and redevelop the site with three high-end townhomes.

Neighborhood Planning Unit B members voted last month against the proposed development following months of discussions with the developer. Members expressed many concerns about the planned new project, including that it would eliminate affordable housing in affluent Buckhead.

Rents at 71 Sheridan Drive average $1,500 month. Hedgewood Homes estimated its new townhomes would cost roughly $1 million each.

The city’s Zoning Review Board also voted to deny recommending Hedgewood Homes’ rezoning request despite the city’s planning staff recommending approval. Last week, the council’s zoning committee voted against recommending approval for the project.

Representatives from Hedgewood Homes could not be reached for comment.

The planned townhomes at 71 Sheridan Drive were to be combined with Hedgewood Homes’ project approved two years. That project includes demolishing three low-rise multifamily residences at 77, 81 and 87 Sheridan Drive to build a dozen townhomes and single-family homes. Cost for these new homes are estimated to cost between $750,000 to $1.2 million.

Hedgewood Homes is the same developer behind the controversial Delmont Drive project.

The developer demolished most of the Delmont Townhomes at 69 Delmont Drive, a circa-1940s complex with onsite owners and renters. Hedgewood Homes is now building 35 luxury townhomes on the property that is adjacent to Sheridan Drive. The development, named “Delmont by Hedgewood,” shows home listings well over $1 million.

The Delmont Drive project was criticized by some for depleting affordable housing in Buckhead, where home prices soar well over $1 million in many areas and rents continue to climb.