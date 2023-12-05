A screenshot from a video released by Brookhaven Police Department. Two suspects were found in a dumpster near Publix at Town Brookhaven.

Brookhaven Police officers apprehended suspects who stole a car, crashed it, and tried to flee the scene outside of the Publix grocery store at Town Brookhaven shopping center.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, officers responded when three men fled from a crashed vehicle that had been stolen from Sandy Springs.

Officers formed a perimeter around the area, and using the assistance of shoppers, apprehended one juvenile male outside of Publix as he attempted to blend in. Two additional men fled from a rear fire exit of the grocery store, and were found by police hiding in a dumpster nearby.

Callers later reported to Brookhaven Police Department that the group was breaking into vehicles in the area before the crash.

