Brookhaven Police officers apprehended suspects who stole a car, crashed it, and tried to flee the scene outside of the Publix grocery store at Town Brookhaven shopping center.
On Wednesday, Nov. 29, officers responded when three men fled from a crashed vehicle that had been stolen from Sandy Springs.
Officers formed a perimeter around the area, and using the assistance of shoppers, apprehended one juvenile male outside of Publix as he attempted to blend in. Two additional men fled from a rear fire exit of the grocery store, and were found by police hiding in a dumpster nearby.
Callers later reported to Brookhaven Police Department that the group was breaking into vehicles in the area before the crash.