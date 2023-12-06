A GoFundMe for Michael Harris, the security guard who tried to prevent a protestor from setting herself on fire outside the Israeli Consulate office in Midtown, has raised $40,000 in a collection to cover his surgery.

During the Dec. 1 incident, Harris approached the protester but was unable to stop her from setting herself on fire. Harris suffered second and third-degree burns trying to extinguish the flames. Atlanta Police called the incident an “extreme act of protest” in response to the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war.

Both Harris and the protester, who remains in critical condition, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Harris’ wife, Tangellia, said in a Dec. 5 update that the surgery went well.

Companies and employees who work in the Spring Street building, including ParkMobile and Selig Enterprises, donated thousands to Harris.

Philip Rodbell, an assistant vice president at Selig, gave a personal donation.

“I’ve worked at 1100 Spring Street for many years. Michael may not know my name but I know him – and his warm smiles, his generous attitude, his full commitment to our safety and security. I am grateful for his service and selflessness. Wishing him health and strength,” Rodbell wrote.