Flight Club Atlanta’s favorite seasonal cocktail, Cup of Cheer, is now available. And you can make it at home!

The cocktail will be available at the darts hangout all throughout December. The dart bar opened its fifth location in West Midtown in January of this year. The venue allows guests to compete in high-tech games of darts.

Try this delicious recipe at home before heading out for a game or two.

Flight Club’s Cup of Cheer cocktail

Flight Club’s Cup of Cheer Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 oz Prairie Vodka

.25 oz Créme de Menthe

.75 oz Coffee Syrup

.75 oz Cream

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Shake and strain into a festive coupe glass.

3. Garnish with a few drops of coffee syrup and serve at any holiday gathering or enjoy by the fire for a cozy night in!