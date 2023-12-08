Brookhaven City Council recognized the outgoing city clerk, Susan Hiott, at the Dec. 6 meeting.

Brookhaven’s former police headquarters will soon be renovated to house the city’s planning, public works, and community development departments. The price tag: nearly $5 million.

At the Dec. 6 city council meeting, City Manager Christian Sigman said the preliminary name of the building is the Development Services Center. City council members approved spending $4.5 million to hire Hollandsworth Construction for the complete renovation of the building at 2665 Buford Highway, and $393,000 for furnishings.

City council approved other spending:

A change order for $117,753 to complete intersection improvements at Ashford Dunwoody and Peachtree Road.

A contract for $104,833 from the Community Development Block Grant with CGS Contractors for the replacement or repair of sidewalk ramps.

The use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds by the Brookhaven Police Department for a three-year contract with Flock security cameras in the amount of $976,550.

The last Brookhaven City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 19. It will be the last meeting for Councilmember Linley Jones and Mayor John Ernst. The city is also bidding farewell to City Clerk Susan Hiott, who is leaving her 12-year position in Brookhaven to work in the newly incorporated city of Mableton.