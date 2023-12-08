55 Allen Plaza, a 14-story office building in Downtown Atlanta, was recently awarded Project of the Year by the Georgia Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC Georgia) during the Chrysalis Community Leadership Awards.

The Atlanta structure was one of five finalists chosen from a list of 140 projects, and went on to beat out properties like Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Anthem Technology Center en route to winning the award.

The Chrysalis Awards, created by USGBC Georgia, honors projects that shine in the areas of innovation and inclusivity within the green building industry, recognizing both projects and leaders that are pushing the conversation around sustainability.

Managed and leased by Lincoln Property Company, 55 Allen Plaza earned the Project of the Year award by implementing a number of effective sustainability strategies that include using efficient lighting, installing low-plumbing fixtures to conserve water, conducting a recycling-focused audit to reduce waste in the building, among other programs.

“This award is a testament to the dedication put into ensuring 55 Allen Plaza operates at the highest standard for environmental efficiency and sustainability, paving a green path for the future of Atlanta’s commercial buildings,” said Lincoln Senior Portfolio Manager Neschune Henry.

“We are grateful to USGBC for recognizing 55 Allen Plaza’s impact on the green building community and efforts towards making our city a more sustainable place to live and work.”

The 342,643-square-foot 55 Allen Plaza features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, enclosed parking, high-level security, café and shopping spaces, a modern conference center and more.

Designed by world-renowned architect Pickard Chilton, the office structure was developed with efficiency in mind, which can be seen in 55 Allen Plaza’s utilization of exposed ceilings and concrete floors throughout the building.