An Atlanta man has been arrested on a murder charge after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon along Roberts Drive in Sandy Springs.

Devontay Trimell Coleman of Atlanta has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and giving false information to a law enforcement officer, according to Fulton County Jail inmate records.

Officers from the Sandy Springs Police Department were dispatched to the scene around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 where they found Aden Stone shot in the chest. Life-saving efforts were attempted by bystanders, but Stone died at the scene, according to 11 Alive.

Witnesses told police that they saw two women and one man run to a white SUV and flee the scene after the shooting. Police found the SUV nearby and performed a traffic stop, detaining the three occupants, 11 Alive reported.

Coleman, 28, was in the vehicle’s front passenger seat and was considered the main suspect. All three detainees were found with blood on their hands, but Coleman’s clothing appeared to have blood on it, the news report said. The trio were taken in for questioning and the two women said they did not know if the shooting was premeditated.

Coleman initially gave police a false name and birth date, 11 Alive reported, saying he lied because of a warrant stemming from traffic charges.

Sandy Springs Police investigators do not know why Coleman drove to the area but believed he and Stone had an altercation that ended with a single shot to the teen’s chest, according to the news report.

Rough Draft Atlanta reached out to the Sandy Springs Police Department but had not received a response as of late Monday afternoon.