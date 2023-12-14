Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Mandarin and satsuma oranges, apples, chestnuts, sweet potatoes, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster, butternut, pumpkin, and acorn squash, sunchokes, garlic, lettuces, bok choy, ginger, turmeric, carrots, turnips, radishes, arugula, kale, collards, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms like oyster and lion’s mane, herbs, breads, jams, pastries, GF treats, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, apple cider, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, vinegars, hot sauce, spice blends, nut butters, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Sweet Potato Soufflé from Community Farmers Markets.

Sweet Potato Soufflé Recipe:

Ingredients (serves two):

1/2 cup sweet potatoes

1 tsp grated ginger

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk of your choice

2 TB maple syrup (add more for sweeter taste)

Salt

Directions:

Poke holes in sweet potatoes with fork and either roast or microwave them until tender. Allow to cool to touch and peel skin off and mash them. Separate egg yolks and egg whites in two different bowls. To the bowl with egg yolks, add sweet potatoes, grated ginger, milk, maple syrup, and a pinch of salt and mix until smooth. Add the tiniest pinch of salt to the egg whites, then with either an electric mixer or just your hands, some muscle, and a whisk, whisk egg whites together. They’ll become foamy, then glossy with ripples. Stop at soft peaks (not firm peaks). When you lift your whisk out of the egg whites, the egg whites should slip clean off as opposed to firm peaks where the egg whites stick to the whisk. Scoop half of egg whites out and mix into sweet potatoes until smooth. Take the last half of egg whites and with a (silicone) spatula, gently fold into the rest of the potatoes until most of the white is mixed in. Pour batter into ramekins to fill to the top and stick in a preheated 425 F oven for 15-18 minutes. The inside should not be wet, but instead dry, light and fluffy.

Sweet Potato White Bean Soup from Community Farmers Markets.

Sweet Potato White Bean Soup Recipe:

Ingredients:

5 sweet potatoes, diced

5 garlic cloves, smashed and minced

1 two-inch piece of ginger, minced

1 bunch of carrots, carrot tops chopped and carrots cut into circles

1 box of sunchokes, sliced thin

2 lemon leaves, torn off the stem

1 box of aji dulce peppers, chopped

1 bunch of green bunching onions, sliced thin

3 QT of veggie broth

2 cans of organic white beans, drained

1 tsp chipotle powder

1 tsp Pulp Fresno powder

2 tsp salt

2 tbs olive oil

Directions:

Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a large stock pot and add the ginger, garlic and aji dulce peppers. Once the garlic starts to brown and the ginger and peppers soften, add in the chipotle powder, fresno powder and salt, coating the ingredients and releasing the spices’ flavor. After 30 seconds, add in the sweet potatoes and sauté another 5 minutes. Add in the carrots, sunchokes and veggie broth, covering and cooking for about 15 minutes at a soft boil, or until you can easily pierce the sweet potatoes with a fork. Stir in the beans and carrot tops. To serve, pour 2 ladles into a bowl and top with green onions.

The recipes for Sweet Potato Soufflé and Sweet Potato White Bean Soup can also be found on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.