One person is dead and another wounded after an argument led to a shooting near the Georgia State University campus in Downtown Atlanta early Friday morning.

Police responded to a call of people shot on Piedmont Avenue between Auburn and John Wesley Dobbs avenues around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both victims, neither of whom were students, were taken to Grady Hospital where one succumbed to his injuries. The second victim is in stable condition, according to officials

Police told WSB-TV that the three people were arguing which escalated to gunfire. One man was detained at the scene, but police have not said whether he is a suspect.

The identities of the deceased an d wounded victims have not been released.

This is the third shooting incident to rattle the GSU campus in the last few months. On Oct. 31, a man was shot to death at the Georgia State MARTA station. A few days before, a 19-year-old mother was killed and three others wounded in another shooting incident.