Gov. Brian Kemp announced that all eligible full-time state employees will receive a $1,000 bonus.

Teachers and other public school staff will receive the bonus, along with University System of Georgia employees.

Kemp said that the bonus will help state agencies with employee retention. Georgia Public Broadcasting is a state authority and receives funding from the State of Georgia.

“As part of that effort to make state government more responsive and effective, we have heard from our agency heads about the need to retain those with valuable skills and knowledge,” Kemp said.

Kemp also announced that he plans to propose an additional $103.9 million for schools to improve safety in the upcoming year’s budget. Each school would receive about $45,000 for safety improvements, which could include hiring more security guards or infrastructure improvement.