If you haven’t made your New Year’s Eve plans, there’s still time. From Midtown to the Eastside, there are plenty of parties and celebrations around the city to keep you busy.

Check out the list below to find out where to spend your New Year’s Eve.

Do Nuthin’ New Year’s Eve Party at Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall: This is the eighth iteration of this annual Ladybird celebration. Starting at 9 p.m., you can ring in the New Year with a DJ, cocktail and shot specials, a midnight balloon drop and a complimentary Miller High Life Pony. This is a 21-and-up event and there will be a cover charge at the door.

After the New Year, keep the party rolling at Ladybird with brunch. In addition to their normal brunch menu, Ladybird will be offering a black eyed peas and collard greens special and a special “Hangover Bar” with bloody marys and mimosas.

The Double Daffy from Ranger Station (Credit: Mobs Robertson).

New Year’s Eve Carnaval Masquerade Ball: The Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park is inviting guests to ringin the 2024 at the Carnaval Masquerade Ball. Guests can dance the salsa and bachata to a live Latin band in the Carnaval Room or groove to global beats and top 40 hits in the International Room with a special performance by Atlanta United’s DJ EU. Along with the entertainment, guests can enjoy heavy food stations inspired by Latin America, signature cocktails and wine and beer open bar. At midnight, guests can toast to the New Year and wake up to a New Year’s Day Brunch hosted in the Grand Ballroom. Make reservations at this link.

New Year’s Eve Bash at Ranger Station: Just upstairs from Ladybird, Ranger Station will be throwing a ticketed New Year’s Eve Bash. The party begins at 9 p.m., and tickets include three complimentary drinks, passed appetizers until midnight, fondue and charcuterie stations, and a midnight champagne toast.

New Year’s Eve Yoga at Distillery of Modern Art: Find peace and balance headed into the New Year at the Distillery of Modern Art. Head on over to this Chamblee hotspot for an energizing yoga session from 5-6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event.

“It’s Written In the Stars” at Your 3rd Spot: Get your game on under the stars at Your 3rd Spot this New Year’s Eve. Tickets to this event include unlimited gaming, a welcome champagne toast, one drink ticket per person, and two late-night buffet dish selections.

Noon Year’s Eve Celebration on the Roof at Ponce City Market: If you’re looking for something a little more family friendly, you can celebrate on the roof at Ponce City Market. This “Noon” Year’s Eve celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a special countdown to noon. Tickets include admission and gameplay and can be purchased online or at the door.

New Year’s Eve Party at Park Tavern: Ring in the New Year overlooking Centennial Park. Tickets for this Park Tavern event include a live performance by Electric Avenue on the main stage, a DJ set until 2 a.m., and an open bar. There will also be a variety of buffet options to snack on and a special champagne toast at midnight.

Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party at L.O.A. Social Club: Celebrate the new year overlooking great city views at L.O.A.’s rooftop. The party starts at 8 p.m. in the heated Grove pavilion, where a DJ will be playing all night long. Tickets to this event include a champagne toast and snacks at midnight. There will also be a separate prix-fixe dinner beforehand at $150 a person with optional wine pairings.

New Year’s Eve at Wild Leap: Ring in the New Year downtown at Wild Leap with a DJ set featuring all your favorite hits. You can sip on craft cocktails, beer, wine, or even an adult slushie. There will also be late night bites for purchase from Red’s Dinner Bell. Tickets can be purchased online.

New Year’s Eve at Flight Club: From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., start taking aim for 2024 at Flight Club Atlanta. For this event at the new Atlanta darts bar, you can purchase individual tickets or a package for groups of 6 to 20 guests.

Indaco will be extending its hours for New Year’s Eve. (Credit: Andrew Cebulka)

Indaco: This Eastside BeltLine staple is set to extend their hours to ring in the New Year. Indaco will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight and will offer a complimentary champagne toast. Reservations can be made online.

O-Ku: This Westside restaurant will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve, and will be celebrating with a DJ and sparkling sake and special nigiri pairings in addition to their regular menu. Guests can make reservations online.