2023 Finisher’s Shirt Photo by Matt Demarko / Atlanta Track Club.

The Atlanta Track Club has announced a call for art for the 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race at Piedmont Park. Every year, 50,000 finishers of this iconic 4th of July tradition wear shirts that are custom designed by local artists. This year, there’s an added bonus for applicants; $10,000 in prizes.

“AJC Peachtree Road Race winners go down in history, and so do the artists who come up with the winning T-shirt design,” said Rich Kenah, race director and CEO of Atlanta Track Club in a statement. “The contest winner earns a unique claim to fame that’s multiplied by 50,000 runners and walkers, all proudly displaying their design for years to come.”

For the first time ever, winning designs will take home a cash prize. The first place winner will receive $5,500, second place winner will receive $3,500, and the third place winner will receive $2,500. ​​Offered in honor of the Peachtree’s 55th anniversary, the winning design will be memorialized on the front page of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Interested artists can go online to the Club’s website to submit up to three designs (abiding by the contest rules and requirements) by February 9. A panel of judges from the Atlanta Track Club, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta running and walking community will work through hundreds of submissions to narrow the selections down to five front-runners, pun intended. The public will be able to cast their votes for the finalists throughout March on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution website.