Motorists are being asked to avoid Cheshire Bridge Road after an overnight fire underneath a railroad underpass forced the closure of a portion of the busy thoroughfare.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that Cheshire Bridge Road from Faulkner Road to Piedmont Avenue is closed “until further notice.”

Black smoke and fire extending from underneath a bridge in the 1900 block of Cheshire Bridge Road was reported near Faulkner Road around 1 a.m., according to an Atlanta Police Department report. The fire was contained by 4 a.m.

“On arrival, firefighters found a large brush fire and operated two handlines to extinguish the blaze. There are no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation,” according to APD.

“Effective immediately, Cheshire Bridge Road from Faulker Road NE to Piedmont Avenue NE is closed to all traffic until further notice pending inspection to allow structural engineers to determine the integrity of the bridge following the fire,” according to the report.

The early Wednesday morning fire broke out less than a mile from the 2021 fire that closed a bridge over South Fork Peachtree Creek for more than a year.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to use Lenox and Piedmont roads as alternative routes.