Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% in November for the third month in a row, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Several categories again reached record highs, including the number of jobs, which rose slightly by 0.3% last month compared to November of last year to more than 4.95 million.

The labor force was up by 11,263 to nearly 5.36 million, another all-time high. Georgia’s labor force participation rate held steady at 61.6% last month compared to October but is up from 61.0% at the beginning of the year.

The number of employed Georgians also rose by 9,755 to almost 5.18 million, also an all-time high.

“With record-high job numbers, a thriving economy that stands among the nation’s best, and a workforce eager to embrace new opportunities, Georgia is poised to enter the new year with hope and boundless possibilities for all,” state Commissioner of Labor Bruce Thompson said Thursday.

On the negative side of the ledger, initial unemployment claims were up by 3% last month to 22,316. However, first-time jobless claims for the year declined by 13%.

