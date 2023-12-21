Individuals and groups looking to assist metro Atlanta families during the holiday season can help local non-profit CHRIS 180 provide gifts for kids in need through its Holiday Wish List program.

]CHRIS 180 – an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing trauma-informed mental health services for children, youth and families – plans to help more than 100 families provide gifts for their children this Christmas.



Those interested in helping the cause, can purchase a gift directly through the Amazon Wish List.

“The donations we receive are critical to ensuring the children and families we serve have a memorable holiday and we are so thankful for our local community and partners and how they give year after year to help us create a happy holiday to so many in metro Atlanta,” said Natasha Reynolds, Director of Foundation and Corporate Giving.

Additional ways to help include making a monetary donation at CHRIS180.org/donate.