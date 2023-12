The real estate market in Georgia continues to experience significant growth, with certain cities seeing a notable surge in home prices. Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s impact, housing demand remains high, resulting in increased competition among buyers and driving up prices for affordable properties.

According to data compiled by Stacker several cities in Georgia have experienced the fastest-growing home prices in the state. The rankings are based on the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes in the past 12 months ending October 2023. The data highlights the impressive growth rates in these cities compared to the previous year.

Here’s the list:

1. Skidaway Island

Typical home value: $844,865

1-year price change: +$75,888 (+9.9%)

5-year price change: +$358,979 (+73.9%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

2. Tybee Island

Typical home value: $680,178

1-year price change: +$62,017 (+10.0%)

5-year price change: +$280,823 (+70.3%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

3. Milton

Typical home value: $866,982

1-year price change: +$42,848 (+5.2%)

5-year price change: +$325,907 (+60.2%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

4. Alpharetta

Typical home value: $671,146

1-year price change: +$38,895 (+6.2%)

5-year price change: +$258,525 (+62.7%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

5. Saint Simons Island

Typical home value: $628,462

1-year price change: +$37,235 (+6.3%)

5-year price change: +$234,290 (+59.4%)

Metro area: Brunswick, GA

6. Isle of Hope

Typical home value: $524,509

1-year price change: +$36,632 (+7.5%)

5-year price change: +$195,454 (+59.4%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

7. Berkeley Lake

Typical home value: $728,719

1-year price change: +$34,765 (+5.0%)

5-year price change: +$257,885 (+54.8%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

8. Peachtree City

Typical home value: $519,848

1-year price change: +$31,771 (+6.5%)

5-year price change: +$167,338 (+47.5%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

9. Marble Hill

Typical home value: $709,366

1-year price change: +$30,809 (+4.5%)

5-year price change: +$270,382 (+61.6%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

10. Ellabell

Typical home value: $276,371

1-year price change: +$30,573 (+12.4%)

5-year price change: +$120,713 (+77.6%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

11. Montgomery

Typical home value: $354,032

1-year price change: +$30,283 (+9.4%)

5-year price change: +$139,654 (+65.1%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

12. Roswell

Typical home value: $610,722

1-year price change: +$30,145 (+5.2%)

5-year price change: +$209,825 (+52.3%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

13. Dillard

Typical home value: $329,356

1-year price change: +$28,997 (+9.7%)

5-year price change: +$152,265 (+86.0%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

14. Bloomingdale

Typical home value: $277,319

1-year price change: +$28,804 (+11.6%)

5-year price change: +$121,374 (+77.8%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

15. Clyo

Typical home value: $249,377

1-year price change: +$28,713 (+13.0%)

5-year price change: +$104,575 (+72.2%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

16. Walnut Grove

Typical home value: $322,407

1-year price change: +$28,000 (+9.5%)

5-year price change: +$148,105 (+85.0%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

17. Buckhead

Typical home value: $488,905

1-year price change: +$27,894 (+6.1%)

5-year price change: +$192,275 (+64.8%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

18. Johns Creek

Typical home value: $658,733

1-year price change: +$27,545 (+4.4%)

5-year price change: +$232,766 (+54.6%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

19. Brooks

Typical home value: $533,305

1-year price change: +$27,166 (+5.4%)

5-year price change: +$194,658 (+57.5%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

20. Pembroke

Typical home value: $225,615

1-year price change: +$27,072 (+13.6%)

5-year price change: +$97,016 (+75.4%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

21. Bishop

Typical home value: $565,658

1-year price change: +$26,888 (+5.0%)

5-year price change: +$210,221 (+59.1%)

Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

22. Springfield

Typical home value: $260,783

1-year price change: +$26,442 (+11.3%)

5-year price change: +$112,966 (+76.4%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

23. Sky Valley

Typical home value: $403,377

1-year price change: +$26,305 (+7.0%)

5-year price change: +$197,628 (+96.1%)

24. Rutledge

Typical home value: $391,038

1-year price change: +$25,853 (+7.1%)

5-year price change: +$154,841 (+65.6%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

25. Savannah

Typical home value: $296,777

1-year price change: +$25,687 (+9.5%)

5-year price change: +$126,676 (+74.5%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

26. Avondale Estates

Typical home value: $536,017

1-year price change: +$25,337 (+5.0%)

5-year price change: +$165,475 (+44.7%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

27. Senoia

Typical home value: $470,120

1-year price change: +$25,160 (+5.7%)

5-year price change: +$180,777 (+62.5%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

28. Brooklet

Typical home value: $275,716

1-year price change: +$25,073 (+10.0%)

5-year price change: +$115,857 (+72.5%)

Metro area: Statesboro, GA

29. Garden City

Typical home value: $212,631

1-year price change: +$24,820 (+13.2%)

5-year price change: +$98,821 (+86.8%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

30. Peachtree Corners

Typical home value: $521,451

1-year price change: +$24,135 (+4.9%)

5-year price change: +$184,632 (+54.8%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

31. Waverly

Typical home value: $324,541

1-year price change: +$23,880 (+7.9%)

5-year price change: +$136,362 (+72.5%)

Metro area: St. Marys, GA

32. Cumming

Typical home value: $574,759

1-year price change: +$23,714 (+4.3%)

5-year price change: +$231,194 (+67.3%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

33. Statesboro

Typical home value: $241,680

1-year price change: +$23,673 (+10.9%)

5-year price change: +$97,204 (+67.3%)

Metro area: Statesboro, GA

34. Rincon

Typical home value: $312,340

1-year price change: +$23,599 (+8.2%)

5-year price change: +$120,276 (+62.6%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

35. Cobb

Typical home value: $303,005

1-year price change: +$23,328 (+8.3%)

5-year price change: +$116,610 (+62.6%)

Metro area: Americus, GA

36. Flintstone

Typical home value: $231,183

1-year price change: +$23,322 (+11.2%)

5-year price change: +$97,972 (+73.5%)

Metro area: Chattanooga, TN-GA

37. Ball Ground

Typical home value: $425,734

1-year price change: +$23,257 (+5.8%)

5-year price change: +$181,570 (+74.4%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

38. Waleska

Typical home value: $431,427

1-year price change: +$23,250 (+5.7%)

5-year price change: +$173,989 (+67.6%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

39. North High Shoals

Typical home value: $463,799

1-year price change: +$23,094 (+5.2%)

5-year price change: +$182,635 (+65.0%)

Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

40. Townsend

Typical home value: $227,345

1-year price change: +$22,988 (+11.2%)

5-year price change: +$86,560 (+61.5%)

Metro area: Brunswick, GA

41. Madison

Typical home value: $390,918

1-year price change: +$22,486 (+6.1%)

5-year price change: +$162,790 (+71.4%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

42. Moreland

Typical home value: $423,047

1-year price change: +$22,370 (+5.6%)

5-year price change: +$162,673 (+62.5%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

43. Richmond Hill

Typical home value: $394,940

1-year price change: +$22,244 (+6.0%)

5-year price change: +$137,716 (+53.5%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

44. Midway

Typical home value: $261,177

1-year price change: +$22,042 (+9.2%)

5-year price change: +$106,723 (+69.1%)

Metro area: Hinesville, GA

45. Dunwoody

Typical home value: $623,117

1-year price change: +$21,903 (+3.6%)

5-year price change: +$170,446 (+37.7%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

46. Woodbine

Typical home value: $279,656

1-year price change: +$21,765 (+8.4%)

5-year price change: +$118,666 (+73.7%)

Metro area: St. Marys, GA

47. Suwanee

Typical home value: $578,726

1-year price change: +$21,379 (+3.8%)

5-year price change: +$225,341 (+63.8%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

48. Sharpsburg

Typical home value: $407,695

1-year price change: +$21,347 (+5.5%)

5-year price change: +$148,391 (+57.2%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

49. Brookhaven

Typical home value: $677,272

1-year price change: +$21,173 (+3.2%)

5-year price change: +$156,730 (+30.1%)

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

50. Pooler

Typical home value: $340,384

1-year price change: +$20,904 (+6.5%)

5-year price change: +$127,537 (+59.9%)

Metro area: Savannah, GA

These findings shed light on the ongoing real estate frenzy in Georgia, demonstrating the sustained demand for housing despite the challenging circumstances of the past year. As mortgage rates fluctuate, homebuyers and investors must stay informed about the evolving market conditions.