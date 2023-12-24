Clark Atlanta University’s WCLK: Jazz 91.9 will partner with Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) to stream the first Jazz Music Awards. The Jazz Music Awards are the first global, full-scale music award show dedicated to Jazz and the artists who create it.

The music awards will be available for streaming on demand on PBS Passport

on Monday, January 1, 2024.

“We are grateful to partner with Georgia Public Broadcasting,” says Wendy F. Williams, the founder and executive producer of the Jazz Music Awards and the General Manager of 91.9 WCLK, an NPR-affiliated station. “GPB is an excellent home for the Jazz Music Awards, and we look forward to building a national platform with PBS and its 150 affiliates. GPB presented us with a great opportunity to broadcast and stream our program around the world.”

The Jazz Music Awards: Celebrating the Spirt of Jazz is a new two-hour award show celebrating the best in Jazz, including traditional, contemporary, vocal, instrumental, and experimental. The awards will be hosted by multiple Grammy Award-winning artist, NEA Jazz Master and Tony Award winner Dee Dee Bridgewater, and the widely acclaimed stage and screen actor, Peabody Award winner and Tony Award nominee Delroy Lindo.

GPB is excited to partner with WCLK to broadcast and stream the Jazz Music Awards said GPB CEO Bert Wesley Huffman. “Through the years, we’ve found ways to collaborate that deepen the value of public media to our respective listening audiences, and the Jazz Awards offer a perfect opportunity to strengthen the partnership between GPB and WCLK while providing a wonderful platform for this treasured art form.”

The award show features eight performances by internationally renowned artists, including Dianne Reeves, Kenny Garrett, Orrin Evans, Ledisi, Somi, Lizz Wright, Braxton Cook, Brandee Younger, Jazzmeia Horn, The Baylor Project, Lindsey Webster, and the show’s co-host Dee Dee Bridgewater. Musical tributes included performances for the late Ramsey Lewis, Pharoah Sanders, Joey DeFrancesco, and Jaimie Branch.

The awards ceremony will recognize winners in eight competitive categories, including Best New Artist, Best Contemporary Artist, Best Mainstream Artist, Best Vocal Performance, Best Duo, Group or Big Band, Best Contemporary Album, Best Mainstream Album, and Song of the Year.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to the late Wayne Shorter. The Legend Award will be presented to the family of the late McCoy Tyner. The three recipients of the Awards of Distinction include Pulitzer Prize-winning Henry Threadgill for the Jazz Composer Award; avant-garde Jazz trumpeter and composer Ambrose Akinmusire will receive the Jazz Innovator Award; and former U.S. Jazz Ambassador and twice appointed Fulbright Senior Music Specialist, Dr. Lenora Helm Hammonds will be presented with the Jazz Educator Award. Additionally, the beloved Jazz Professor James H. Patterson of Clark Atlanta University will receive the Jazz Impact Award.